Caesar Battles Humans for Freedom and Family in a New ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer

20th Century Fox released a new trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes, the third sci-fi film in the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The trailer features Caesar (Andy Serkis) taking the battle to the humans to fight for freedom, family, and the planet. War for the Planet of the Apes, directed by Matt Reeves, is scheduled to furiously swing into theaters on July 14th, 2017.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.