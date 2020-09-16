How the Bystander Effect Impedes Good Samaritans

A disconcerting episode of After Skool (previously) talks about the seemingly ubiquitous existence of the “Bystander Effect” in the age of social media. This effect posits that individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim while in the presence of others. Modern society takes this one step further in that many individuals will record what is happening, without assisting someone who needs help. Thus the need for Good Samaritan laws.

There is an anomaly called the bystander effect, where individuals are less likely to offer help to a victim when there are other people present; the greater the number of bystanders. …When conflict arises, many people’s first reaction is to whip out their phones and record a tragedy unfold. And these tragedies are uploaded to the web for everyone on earth to see. …Good Samaritan laws were created to encourage people to step up and help someone who is in trouble.

Using whiteboard animation and other illustrations, the video goes on to talk about the origins of the term “Good Samaritan” and our emergent need to become aware of the suffering of others and to embrace kindness towards one another despite whatever differences lie between.