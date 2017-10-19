A WWII Ship Is Transformed Into a Magnificent Artificial Coral Reef Featuring a Giant Octopus

This charitable kick-off project in the British Virgin Islands combine art, ocean conservation, world history, marine science and economy…We’re saving a decorated WW2 ship from being scrapped for metal— suspected to be one of only 5 ships who survived Pearl Harbor— and transforming her into thriving artificial reef and “fantasy adventure dive site”…To rehabilitate heavily overfished marine populations in ways that boost income for local dive operators and the BVI economy…Using breathtaking art sculptures as coral out-planting platforms to kick-start a thriving reef ecosystem…

