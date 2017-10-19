A WWII Ship Is Transformed Into a Magnificent Artificial Coral Reef Featuring a Giant Octopus

BVI Art Reef, a collaborative project comprised of Sir Richard Branson and a global network of philanthropists and artists, salvaged the Kodiak Queen, a decorated WWII ship, from the scrap heap and transformed it into a magnificent underwater art gallery with a giant octopus sculpture sitting on top to encourage the replenishment of marine life, such as coral. This artificial reef was sunk deep into the waters of Virgin Gorda of the British Virgin Islands in the summer of 2017 and has not only survived the sweeping hurricanes, but has thrived. Filmmaker Rob Sorrenti captured the transformation process in a stunning video entitled “The Kodiak Queen”
This charitable kick-off project in the British Virgin Islands combine art, ocean conservation, world history, marine science and economy…We’re saving a decorated WW2 ship from being scrapped for metal— suspected to be one of only 5 ships who survived Pearl Harbor— and transforming her into thriving artificial reef and “fantasy adventure dive site”…To rehabilitate heavily overfished marine populations in ways that boost income for local dive operators and the BVI economy…Using breathtaking art sculptures as coral out-planting platforms to kick-start a thriving reef ecosystem…
via Colossal