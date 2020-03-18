Laughing Squid

Female Beatboxing Champ Butterscotch Shares the Art of Vocal Percussion at Increasingly Difficult Levels

Musician Butterscotch, who was the 2005 female Beatbox Battle champion, shared with Wired how to beatbox, starting with basic percussion sounds. She then progressively moved into more complex sounds after each demonstration. Some of the demonstrations involved live music and some were just Butterscotch showcasing her incredible talent for the craft.

Starting with just the bass drum, Butterscotch layers more and more vocal drums and instruments on top of each other until she starts adding real, live instruments as well.


