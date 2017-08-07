Gorgeously Detailed Butterfly and Moth Sculptures Made Out of Hand Painted Embroidered Textiles

Textile artist Yumi Okita creates absolutely gorgeous and highly detailed sculptures of various butterflies, moths and cicadas out of colorful materials that she paints, embroiders and assembles by hand. These beautiful sculptures, when available or by custom order, are for sale through her Etsy shop.

A series of botanical and insect fiber sculptures. Hand painted cotton fabric that is embroidered with layers of threads creates texture and color. I try to capture the realism of nature then manipulated into the world of imagination.

via Colossal