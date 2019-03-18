Laughing Squid

Clever Buttered Toast iPhone Case That Save Screens When Landing Butter Side Down Due To Murphy’s Law

Buttered Toast iPhone Case

The Japanese company Fairy and You has created a very clever line of iPhone cases that look like a piece of toast, which according to the “Buttered Toast Phenomenon” of Murphy’s Law, will always fall butter side down. If this principle holds true, then this clever case will act as a helpful screen saver should the phone ever be dropped.

These cases are available for purchase in Japan through The Fairy and You online shop.

Toast Case

via SoraNews24





