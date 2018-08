A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

The very talented Leslie Vigil of Tasteful Cakes in Corona, California, creates absolutely beautiful cakes, cupcakes and other desserts that feature highly realistic flowers, plants and succulents all made out of buttercream.

eternal optimist – flour child – buttercream enthusiast

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Mar 22, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Apr 2, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Jul 30, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on May 23, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:39am PDT

Vigil also quite successfully experiments a bit with fine art, history and pop culture themed cakes as well.

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Jul 7, 2018 at 9:44am PDT

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

A post shared by Leslie Vigil (@_leslie_vigil_) on Jan 26, 2018 at 10:09am PST

via Colossal