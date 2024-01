Cute Confectionary Characters Ride Down Various Food on Tiny Sleighs Made Out of Butter

Celine ys Rousseau, a chef and food stylist, sent meringue snowmen, a Santa, and a penguin made out of an olive downhill along the hills of tasty foods such as potatoes and pancakes, on tiny sleighs made out of butter. The effect was not only adorable but useful as well.

1. Snowman meringue + butter & pretzel sleigh + baked sweet potato

2. Santa strawberry + butter & candy cane sleigh + pancakes

3. Penguin olive + butter sleigh + steamed potatoes

Here are more of those cute butter sleigh rides.