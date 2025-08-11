An Ingenious ‘Butter’ Made From Carbon That Looks, Tastes, and Smells Like Real Dairy Butter

CBS News visited Savor Foods in Batavia, Illinois to learn how they make their signature butter out of carbon from the air and hydrogen from water. They then add emulsifiers and natural flavors, and colors. This ingenious method eliminates the need for all things related to agriculture, making it better for the environment. The ingredients are perfectly healthy, as all fats are made up of carbon and hydrogen. Most importantly, their butter looks, smells, and tastes just like dairy butter.

This is pretty novel to be able to make food that looks and tastes and feels exactly like dairy butter, but with no agriculture whatsoever. And no long ingredient list, the average person can’t pronounce. ..It’s all done releasing zero greenhouse gases using no farmland to feed cows.

The Savor butter so impressed Bill Gates that he visited the kitchen for a taste test, and he subsequently invested in the company, hoping to make it more affordable.

I’ve tasted Savor’s products, and I couldn’t believe I wasn’t eating real butter. …The big challenge is to drive down the price so that products like Savor’s become affordable to the masses—either the same cost as animal fats or less. Savor has a good chance of success here, because the key steps of their fat-production process already work in other industries.