Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Lively Little Bush Pig Keeps Her Eye on the Ball in a Adorably Competitive Game of Soccer

by at on

Bush Pig Soccer

A lively little orphaned bush pig named Molly at the DAKTARI Bush School & Wildlife Orphanage in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, South Africa kept her eye on the ball, simultaneously playing both defense and offense in an adorable soccer (football) game with a very accommodating human. According to the sanctuary, Molly is quite the personality who keeps everyone on their toes.

This is our friendly Bush Pig, Molly. She’s a great addition to our camp and has a inquisitive and bubbly attitude that keeps us all entertained.

Donations for Molly’s upkeep can be made through the Global Giving Foundation.

A post shared by DAKTARI (@daktaribushschool) on

via RM Videos

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy