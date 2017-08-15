A Lively Little Bush Pig Keeps Her Eye on the Ball in a Adorably Competitive Game of Soccer

A lively little orphaned bush pig named Molly at the DAKTARI Bush School & Wildlife Orphanage in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, South Africa kept her eye on the ball, simultaneously playing both defense and offense in an adorable soccer (football) game with a very accommodating human. According to the sanctuary, Molly is quite the personality who keeps everyone on their toes.

This is our friendly Bush Pig, Molly. She’s a great addition to our camp and has a inquisitive and bubbly attitude that keeps us all entertained.

Donations for Molly’s upkeep can be made through the Global Giving Foundation.

A post shared by DAKTARI (@daktaribushschool) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

