The Mystifying State and Federal Regulations That Classify a Burrito As a Sandwich

August Moon of 1440 quite eloquently explained the important immigrant history behind burritos, how they became commercialized after they made their way across the United States, and the conflicting and rather mystifying regulations that seek to classify the burrito as a “sandwich” (state) or a “sandwich-type product” (federal).

In some states, burritos are legally considered sandwiches. On a federal level, the USDA puts them in the “sandwich-type product” category. Yet culturally, burritos are a borderland artifact: born from migration, adaptation, and reinvention.