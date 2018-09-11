A Brilliant Hyperlapse Shot on an iPhone Showcasing the ‘I, Robot’ Art Theme of Burning Man 2018

San Francisco filmmaker Mark Day, the creative eye behind the “24 Hours at Burning Man series“, shared a brilliant hyperlapse showcasing the magnifient art embodying the “I, Robot” theme of the Burning Man 2018 event on the dusty playa. Day had created a similar hyperlapse of Burning Man in 2016.
A quick iPhone hyperlapse of some 2018 Burning Man highlights, including robots befitting the “IRobot” theme….
A quick @burningman hyperlapse trip around the playa ??? #burningman #burningman2018 pic.twitter.com/l9H0iop8yw
— Mark Day (@markdaycomedy) September 3, 2018
