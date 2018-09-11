Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Brilliant Hyperlapse Shot on an iPhone Showcasing the ‘I, Robot’ Art Theme of Burning Man 2018

by at on

San Francisco filmmaker Mark Day, the creative eye behind the “24 Hours at Burning Man series“, shared a brilliant hyperlapse showcasing the magnifient art embodying the “I, Robot” theme of the Burning Man 2018 event on the dusty playa. Day had created a similar hyperlapse of Burning Man in 2016.

A quick iPhone hyperlapse of some 2018 Burning Man highlights, including robots befitting the “IRobot” theme….

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP