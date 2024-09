Black Spotted Bulldog Thinks She’s a Cow Because Her Spots Look Like Theirs

A little bulldog named Lola ignored her human Shaneese‘s pleas and quite amusingly refused to leave the cow pasture, seemingly because the black spots on her coat matched those of the resident bovines.

Why can’t you be a normal doggie Lola?

No matter how hard Shaneese tries, Lola is always going back to the cows.