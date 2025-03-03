Silly Bulldog Refuses to Go To Bed Without His Beloved Skateboard

A very silly but talented bulldog named Chowder, who absolutely loves to skateboard, refuses to go to bed without his beloved board by his side.

Chowder, you can’t take the skateboard to bed buddy. You can’t take the skateboard to bed not at bedtime

Unfortunately, his beloved board, which came from Goodwill, was so beat up that his humans went out and bought him a new one. This was a bit hard on Chowder as he loved this particular board, however once he got used to it, he was as happy as ever.

The old Goodwill board wasn’ wide enough for him he was trying but he was sort of falling off. We said “chowder, you’re going to get a new skateboard”

Since then Chowder has been trying out all sorts of boards.