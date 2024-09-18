Determined English Bulldog Insists Carrying Big Sticks

A determined English bulldog named Sir. Henry Archibald loves to walk softly and carry a big stick whenever he possibly can. According to his humans, Henry will pick up large sticks of any size and carry them into the house and straight to his bed where he obsessively cuddles with them and chews on them, making a giant mess. The only time Henry takes leave from his sticks is during meal time and his humans take advantage of the break and clean around him while he’s eating.

We can’t train him out of it…but when it does get out of hand in the house, he’s very food motivated, so when he is eating his dinner, there’s a very short timer for us. We need to grab all the sticks in the house right away.