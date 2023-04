Toy Car Propels a Man Out of Bed to Realize His Dream in an Inspiring Stop Motion Animation

Filmmaker omozoc made “Build Your Dreams”, an inspiring stop motion animation about a childhood goal and a little blue racing car that helps propel a sleeping man to get out of his bed and build his long-held dream of designing cars.

Build Your Dreams – stop motion animation

The video also served as a heartfelt ad for the BYD electric vehicle company.