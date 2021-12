Thoughtful Buffalo Uses His Horn to Gently Flip Over an Upside Down Tortoise

A woman named Saman posted an incredibly heartwarming clip of a buffalo walking up to an overturned tortoise in his enclosure. The great beast gently bent down and used his horn to flip over the helpless terrapin. The onlooking crowd gave the buffalo a big cheer for his kind deed.

OKAY NATURE GO OFF

