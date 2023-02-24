Bryan Cranston Fondly Recalls His Most Iconic Roles

The incredibly affable Bryan Cranston sat down with GQ to talk about the most iconic roles of his career. Cranston fondly recalled not only the characters’ personalities but their respective motivations and personal styles, opening up about how he approached each role and personified each character with his ideas. He also talked about becoming famous and his love of acting.

If success and fame and celebrity never came, I’d be fine because I was making a living. I was doing what I loved to do, and I had a great family. So it was okay. Now all of a sudden this happens. And you have to learn how to deal with it because you’re not ever taught how to become a celebrity.

The roles include Walter White in Breaking Bad, Hal Wilkerson in Malcolm in the Middle, Dr. Tim Whatley in Seinfeld, Michael Desiato in Your Honor, Shannon in Drive, Mac in Saving Private Ryan, and President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way.

