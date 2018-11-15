Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Profound Emotional Difference Between Bruce Springsteen’s First Album and Second Albums

by at on

Music writer Polyphonic, who creates informative video essays on an ongoing basis takes a rather insightful look at the emotional difference between Bruce Springsteen’s first album Born To Run in 1975 and his second album Darkness on the Edge of Town. Polyphonic notes that several upsetting events occurred in the three years in between the albums, and that growing anxiety was deeply reflected in the second album, as seen in the song lyrics, the melodis and even in the album jacket photo.

The difference between ‘Born to Run’ and Darkness on the Edge of Town can be seen plainly on the album’s covers. The iconic ‘Born to Run’ cover features Springsteen stifling a laugh, while he leans on Clements shoulder. ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’ on the other hand shows a dead-eyed Springsteen staring past the camera.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP