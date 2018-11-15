The Profound Emotional Difference Between Bruce Springsteen’s First Album and Second Albums

Music writer Polyphonic, who creates informative video essays on an ongoing basis takes a rather insightful look at the emotional difference between Bruce Springsteen’s first album Born To Run in 1975 and his second album Darkness on the Edge of Town. Polyphonic notes that several upsetting events occurred in the three years in between the albums, and that growing anxiety was deeply reflected in the second album, as seen in the song lyrics, the melodis and even in the album jacket photo.

The difference between ‘Born to Run’ and Darkness on the Edge of Town can be seen plainly on the album’s covers. The iconic ‘Born to Run’ cover features Springsteen stifling a laugh, while he leans on Clements shoulder. ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’ on the other hand shows a dead-eyed Springsteen staring past the camera.