Bruce Dickinson Sings ‘Delilah’ by Tom Jones While Wearing a Leopard Suit on a Game Show in 1997

While appearing on the short-lived UK game show Last Chance Lottery in 1997, a leopard-suited Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden spun the song wheel, which landed on “Delilah” for £850. Dickinson grabbed the microphone and launched into the classic Tom Jones ballad with gusto. The house band responded in kind, creating an original heavy metal cover of the song.

This cover proved so popular that Dickinson performed it during a live show in Athens, Greece in 2002.

Here’s the original version of the song.