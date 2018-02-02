British Meteorologist Brilliantly Incorporates Listener Submitted Slang Into His Morning Weather Report

It's been great to see everyone's weather descriptions today, our live #3wordweather map is shaping up well. Keep up the good work and make sure to keep sending in your weather words for the @metoffice campaign! https://t.co/OIiQzSVUPs pic.twitter.com/uCe5zNJWHT

As the UK’s national weather service, we are always looking for better ways of communicating weather including the use of regional language. Find out more about how you can help us shape future forecasts here https://t.co/xhUAUfo61q #3wordweather pic.twitter.com/TtPfnUC01M

The Met Office is appealing to the public to help them identify words used to describe weather in their area, and it has launched #3WordWeather on Twitter so words can be submitted. 5 live Breakfast’s Simon King used slang terms in a weather summary this morning which were sent in by listeners.

