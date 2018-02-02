Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

British Meteorologist Brilliantly Incorporates Listener Submitted Slang Into His Morning Weather Report

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

British meteorologist Simon King of the BBC morning show 5 Live Breakfast quite brilliantly incorporated listener submitted slang expressions from various region of the UK into the day’s weather report. King’s report was part of a Twitter campaign by The Met Office (national weather service) to get people involved with how the weather is reported in their respective areas.

The Met Office is appealing to the public to help them identify words used to describe weather in their area, and it has launched #3WordWeather on Twitter so words can be submitted. 5 live Breakfast’s Simon King used slang terms in a weather summary this morning which were sent in by listeners.

3WordWeather

via Digg

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy