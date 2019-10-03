Artist Ties Three Classic British Post Boxes in Knots

Artist Alex Chinneck has remarkably tied three different classic red British post boxes in knots across the country of England. The first was tied in Margate, Kent and will remain in place for the Margate NOW festival through January 12th, 2020. The second was tied outside Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy in Tinsley, Sheffield and the third box, in collaboration with U + I and and 4 Our Creative Art, was tied outside Caxton Works in the East London district of Canning Town.

This series, entitled “Alphabetti Spaghetti”, is representative of Chinneck’s playful public style.

His surreal sculptures and public artworks playfully disrupt the world around us, igniting curiosity and sparking global interest. They challenge our understanding of familiar objects and materials, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Here’s the model Chinneck used for the post boxes.

via It’s Nice That