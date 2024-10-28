An Amusing Parody of British Period Pieces That Were Written With Modern American Phrases

Creative actor and comedian Alasdair Beckett-King amusingly parodied British period pieces that were written with modern American phrases. This includes “touching base”, “a bad place”, “need time to process”, “cut to the chase”, and “I can’t deal with you now”, among others. He concluded the parody with microwaveable mac and cheese.

I love it when period dramas really capture the essence of Britishnessness.

Beckett-King acknowledged that the music in the video was too loud, so he posted another version with subtitles.

Sorry about the music. I intended it to be a bit too loud, but then I played it on my telly, and it’s TOO LOUD. YouTube won’t let me change it.