Brikawood, Interlocking Wooden Bricks That Can Be Used to Assemble a Home Without Nails or Screws

Catharhome has created Brikawood, ecological and economic interlocking wooden bricks that can be used to easily assemble a home without the use of nails and screws.

The brick consists of 4 wooden elements, two lateral flanges and two transverse spacers (spacers), machined in “dovetail” which are assembled together, by interlocking, thus giving a mechanical rigidity to the assembly.

The Brikawood brick is intended to be used alone, without cladding, rain cover or vapor barrier, only a special check valve specific to Brikawood, simplifying as much as possible the implementation of any type of construction, while ensuring performance and Waterproofing. (read more)

