A Brief Narrated History of Legendary New York City Photo Video Store B&H Which Was Founded in 1973

In 1973, Blimie and Herman Schreiber opened a small photography store in TriBeCa (Warren Street), Manhattan, which they named B&H (their first initials). As the company grew, the couple changed locations and moved to Chelsea (on 7th Avenue and 17th Street). In 1997, having further outgrown their space, the company moved to its current location at 34th Street and Ninth Avenue. From there, the iconic store has served many hundreds of thousands of customers from all over the world, both in real life and online. In order to share more about themselves, the store has put together a brief, fast-talking history, which features their products, employees, their free candy and their famous conveyer belt.

via PetaPixel