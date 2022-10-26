Doc and Marty Drive the New LEGO ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean Time Machine in an Animated Adventure

In celebration of “Back to the Future Day” on October 21, 2022, LEGO released “Brick to the Future”, a short adventure animation featuring LEGO versions of Marty McFly and Emmett “Doc” Brown driving the brand new version of the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine that they proceed to crash.

On Back to the Future Day – we go Brick to the Future with our new adventure, featuring the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine.

A previous version of the time machine was released in 2013. This updated version is even more detailed and includes Marty and Doc minifigs.

Back to the Future fans, we’ve got the ultimate project for you: the LEGO® Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) model building kit for adults. …Authentic features include opening gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, the light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates and opening hood, plus a hoverboard and swappable license plates. With Doc and Marty minifigures, this model creates a perfect display piece to pay tribute to your favorite movie.