Brian Cox Goes To College To Save Money on Rides and Food Delivery With the Uber One Student Discount

Scottish actor Brian Cox skillfully employed the irascible personality of Logan Roy, his iconic Succession character, to enroll at an unnamed university as a freshman. Rather than going there to learn or socialize, Cox wanted to take advantage of the discounts that students get with Uber One for rides and food delivery.

Uber One for Students saves you on Uber and Uber Eats. Now everyone wants to be a student… but just to be clear, he’s only here for the discounts.

At least he didn’t have to battle Mark Hamill or Sir Patrick Stewart before ordering, although it might have been enjoyable.