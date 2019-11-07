Fargo Brewing Company Puts Photos of Adoptable Dogs on Their Cans to Help Them Find Forever Homes

In a neighborly effort to help rescued dogs find their forever homes, The Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota repackaged a batch of their beloved Fargo Original Lager with labels that feature the wonderful faces of unique, adoptable canines who are having a bit of difficulty getting adopted. This special run is called the “Oneder” Dog beer.

For this event we have packaged our Fargo Original Lager into 6 packs of cans where each individual can is labeled to highlight a different “Oneder” Dog! These Oneder dogs are special pups who have had a particularly hard time finding their forever home. Some of these dogs, while being great with people, have a hard time socializing with other dogs and therefore don’t get to come to foster puppy meet & greets which makes it difficult for people to get to know how great they really are! It’s our hope that through this event we can raise a little awareness about these “one”derful pooches and hopefully find them homes of their own!

This special beer was crafted for an adoption event at the brewery on November 4, 2019 with proceeds going to 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. Here’s a link to the dogs who are still up for adoption in the Fargo area.

The amazing Fargo Brewing put some of our One-derful pups on their Fargo Original Lager to bring attention to the one-der dog who have been waiting a very long time for their forever home.

via My Modern Met