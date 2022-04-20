Brett Goldstein From ‘Ted Lasso’ Learns That the ‘Sesame Street’ Word of the Day Begins With an ‘F’



While baking cookies in the Sesame Street kitchen with his buddy Tamir, the surprisingly soft-spoken Brett Goldstein, who plays retired soccer star Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, learned that the Word of the Day began with an “F”. As it turns out, that particular word is “Fairness”, an idea that he, Tamir, and even Cookie Monster were all happy to share.

