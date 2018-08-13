Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Hank Schrader of ‘Breaking Bad’ Became a Real Hero in a World of Sympathetic Anti-Heroes

by at on

As part of their ongoing series of deconstructing the rich symbolism and character development within the sublime AMC series Breaking Bad, film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism analyze detective Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), who despite his obnoxious hyper-masculinity and disdain for his brother-in-law Walter White (Bryan Cranston), was a good man on a heroic mission. Unfortunately, heroism is not at home in a world of sympathetic anti-heroes and that fact took its toll on Hank’s ego, career and his health. Yet, with this downfall, Hank is able to see his mission and the evil lurking in his family clearly for the first time.

Hank’s tough-guy persona is stripped away after his shootout with Tuco he suffers a panic attack and experiences hallucinations and paranoia suggestive of PTSD …So over the first three and a half seasons Hank Schrader is losing everything that forms his original macho identity; the bravado, confidence, job, weapon and then even the basic freedom of using his legs. Yet it’s only at his darkest point and not coincidentally at the point of his peak emasculation that Hank starts getting anywhere in his pursuit of Gus Fring and by proxy Heisenberg.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP