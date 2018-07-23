The Primary Cast of Breaking Bad Reunites for the Show’s Tenth Anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con

During San Diego Comic-Con, the cast of Breaking Bad enjoyed a great deal of popularity, not only because of the wonderful some of the characters being (re)introduced in the fourth season of Better Call Saul, but that it was the tenth anniversary of the very first episode. The primary cast members sat down with comedian Bill Burr to openly and humorously discuss the phenomenon of the series.

Bill Burr moderated a lively conversation with Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Aaron Paul, Giancarlo Esposito, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, and creator Vince Gilligan.