Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Primary Cast of Breaking Bad Reunites for the Show’s Tenth Anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con

by at on

During San Diego Comic-Con, the cast of Breaking Bad enjoyed a great deal of popularity, not only because of the wonderful some of the characters being (re)introduced in the fourth season of Better Call Saul, but that it was the tenth anniversary of the very first episode. The primary cast members sat down with comedian Bill Burr to openly and humorously discuss the phenomenon of the series.

Bill Burr moderated a lively conversation with Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Aaron Paul, Giancarlo Esposito, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, and creator Vince Gilligan.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP