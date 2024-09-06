Brazilian Hillbilly Band Plays Amazing Bluegrass Covers of Grunge and Classic Rock Songs

Brazilian hillbilly band Tião e os Bravos performs amazing bluegrass covers of grunge and classic rock songs that include such bands as Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Tears for Fears, and a lot more. They’ve taken their cue from American bands from the early to mid-20th century.

Acoustic instruments, improvisation and spontaneity are the defining characteristics of the band Tião e os Bravos. Difficult to define in a single style, the band’s essence is traditional American music as its main influence, moving between various musical styles popular between the 1920s and 1950s.