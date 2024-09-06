Brazilian Hillbilly Band Plays Amazing Bluegrass Covers of Grunge and Classic Rock Songs

Brazilian hillbilly band Tião e os Bravos performs amazing bluegrass covers of grunge and classic rock songs that include such bands as Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Tears for Fears, and a lot more. They’ve taken their cue from American bands from the early to mid-20th century.

Acoustic instruments, improvisation and spontaneity are the defining characteristics of the band Tião e os Bravos. Difficult to define in a single style, the band’s essence is traditional American music as its main influence, moving between various musical styles popular between the 1920s and 1950s. 

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

