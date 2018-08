In 2017, Seb Skelly, a very talented 22 year old musician who lives in North London, performed an amazing multi-track, brass sextet cover of the much-covered song “Africa” by Toto using five different horns (the same horn was used twice.)

Instruments used Left to Right:

Trumpet | Solo Horn | Flugelhorn -2 octaves | Soprano Trombone -1 octave | another one! | Trumpet

Recorded with an SM58

Mixed in Logic Pro X

Filmed with a GoPro

Edited in Final Cut Pro X

Music written in Sibelius 6

via reddit