A Gorgeous Brass Band Vocal Cover of the Pink Floyd Song ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’

The amazing Brass Against, who previously performed brass band covers of Rage Against the Machine songs and the White Stripes song “Icky Thump”, partnered with the tremendously talented Morgan James to play a gorgeous cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “The Great Gig in the Sky” from the album Dark Side of the Moon. James’ vocals perfectly mirrored those of Clare Torry in the original song.

Brass Against – The Great Gig in the Sky (Pink Floyd Cover)

Previous Brass Against Covers

A Badass Brass Band Cover of The White Stripes Song ‘Icky Thump’
An Incredible Brass Band Cover of the Iconic Rage Against the Machine Anthem ‘Killing In the Name’
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts