A Gorgeous Brass Band Vocal Cover of the Pink Floyd Song ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’
The amazing Brass Against, who previously performed brass band covers of Rage Against the Machine songs and the White Stripes song “Icky Thump”, partnered with the tremendously talented Morgan James to play a gorgeous cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “The Great Gig in the Sky” from the album Dark Side of the Moon. James’ vocals perfectly mirrored those of Clare Torry in the original song.
Brass Against – The Great Gig in the Sky (Pink Floyd Cover)