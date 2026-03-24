How a Gifted Heavy Metal Guitarist Transitioned to Classical Music
Musician Brandon Acker, known for shredding on traditional stringed instruments, explained why and how he went from playing heavy metal to classical music.
Here is my story of going from a metalhead with long hair to a classical musician specializing in classical guitar and early plucked instruments like the lute and theorbo.
Acker didn’t grow up with classical music, however upon hearing a recording of “Recuerdos de la Alhambra” by Francisco Tárrega, he was hooked.
Now, at the time, I thought I was a very good guitar player. I could shred. I could play the solo to Crazy Train. I could play Eddie Van Halen. But this completely stumped me. I learned that this technique was called tremolo. It’s a very advanced technique on classical guitar, which utilizes four fingers in the right hand plucking rapidly. And that moment started my transformation into becoming a classical musician.