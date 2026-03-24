How a Gifted Heavy Metal Guitarist Transitioned to Classical Music

Musician Brandon Acker, known for shredding on traditional stringed instruments, explained why and how he went from playing heavy metal to classical music.

Here is my story of going from a metalhead with long hair to a classical musician specializing in classical guitar and early plucked instruments like the lute and theorbo.

Acker didn’t grow up with classical music, however upon hearing a recording of “Recuerdos de la Alhambra” by Francisco Tárrega, he was hooked.