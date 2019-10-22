Laughing Squid

A Big Brainless Unicellular Yellow Blob That Moves, Eats and Repairs Itself While Navigating Mazes

A big yellow blob with very unique traits has made its first formal debut at the Parc Zoologique de Paris. This brainless, unicellular lemon-colored organism known as “Physarum polycephalum is neither plant nor animal nor fungus yet it can remarkably move, eat, repair itself when broken apart and even navigates mazes of varying shapes.

Bright yellow in colour, this unicellular, brainless organism, exists all over the world and can move, eat, and even solve problems. This is the first time in the world that it has been presented to the public.

