A Brilliant Typeface That Overlays Braille on Existing Visual Characters For Universal Understanding

Braille Neue3

Braille Neue by Kosuke Takahashi is a brilliant typeface that overlays Braille onto existing visual characters such as letters, enabling universal understanding for those with and those without sight. The driving force behind this font comes from Takahashi’s desire to make public signage accessible to all, particularly in the wake of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, without having to take up extra space. There are two versions of the this typeface – Braille Neue Standard for English alphabet and Braille Neue Outline for Japanese and English.

Braille Neue is a universal typeface that combines braille with existing characters. This typeface communicates to both the sighted and blind people in the same space…Currently, we rarely see braille implemented in the public space since it takes additional space and sighted people consider it not important. Braille Neue addresses this issue by making braille easy to use for sighted people. By spreading this typeset I believe more people will get acquainted with braille.

Braille Neue 2

Braille Neue 5

Braille Neue

images via Kosuke Takahashi

via designboom

