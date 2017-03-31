Brad Pitt Is an Ultra Confident Four-Star U.S. General in the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘War Machine’

Brad Pitt steps up as ultra confident four-star U.S. general, Dan McMahon, to lead an impossible war in Afghanistan in a new trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming film, War Machine. The movie is inspired by late journalist Michael Hastings’ book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan. War Machine, directed by David Michôd, will premiere on Netflix on May 26th, 2017.

In a film for our times, writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an anti-establishment, pro-soldier exploration in the form of an absurdist war story of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by his own hubris and a journalist’s no-holds-barred expose. War Machine addresses the debt we owe to soldiers to question the purposes to which they are being directed.