Clever Boy Scouts Recruiting Billboard Showing the Difference Between Two Leaves for Toilet Paper

The Glacier’s Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Madison, Wisconsin, partnered with Lamar Advertising to create a clever recruiting billboard showing the difference between two leaves for toilet paper, thus indicating the skills a young person would learn if they joined.

Be on the lookout for this billboard to pop up in the next few weeks representing Scouting in Glacier’s Edge Council!

Thanks David Klass!