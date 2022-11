Talented Boy in Pajamas Performs Captivating Cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Young boy performs cover of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on the piano.



A talented young boy in pajamas performed an incredibly captivating cover of the iconic Queen operettic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” on piano and vocals. The boy channeled the late Freddie Mercury as he successfully tackled the wide vocal range the song requires while accompanying himself in time. While the boy is not identified, it is likely that this is not the last we’ll hear his beautiful voice.

