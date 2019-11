While trick-or-treating on Halloween, a generous young boy noticed that the candy bowl on a porch was empty, so he decided to donate some of his own candy he had collected during the evening. The entire event was captured on a Nest Camera at the home of Leslie Hodges and Kevin Hodges.

