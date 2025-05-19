Heroic Boxer Jumps Into Action to Keep His Canine Sibling Alive For Three Hours During an Epileptic Seizure

A very attentive boxer named Reggie in Milford, Connecticut, jumped into action when his canine sibling Yogi, a French bulldog who has epilepsy, began having a seizure.

Reggie heroically used his front paws to keep Yogi moving around for three hours so that Yogi wouldn’t choke or aspirate on his own vomit. According to their human Sarah, this incident happened after she left for work, and because no one else was home, Reggie saved Yogi’s life.

A Connecticut woman says her French bulldog, Yogi, would have died if her other dog, a young boxer named Reggie, hadn’t jumped into action when Yogi suffered a seizure with no human around to help. Reggie’s attention saved Yogi from aspirating until their owner returned home.