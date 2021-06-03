Bouncing Balls On a Balloon Stretched Over a Cup, One of the Bounciest Surfaces in the World

James of The Action Lab (previously) took a steel ball and bounced it on a rubber surface with a coefficient of restitution of over 97%, making it one of the most bouncy surfaces on Earth. Due to the surface’s incredible springiness, each ball continually bounced without any intervention. Surprisingly, this can be easily made at home as it is “just a balloon stretched over a cup”.

I show you a ball bouncing on one of the world’s bounciest surfaces

This short clip is part of a longer video that explains coefficient restitution and other physical attributes that makes this surface so bouncy.