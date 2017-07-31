A Silly Boston Terrier Propels Herself Around the Living Room Rug Pretending She’s a Shark

A very silly little Boston terrier named Riley did an amazing impression of a shark by propelling her body around the living room rug, leading with her chest first, her front paws at her side and her back paws doing all the work.

A post shared by ?Riley? (@riley_thebostonterrier) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

A post shared by ?Riley? (@riley_thebostonterrier) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

A post shared by ?Riley? (@riley_thebostonterrier) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

via Geekologie