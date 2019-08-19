How Films About Boston Perpetuated Certain Stereotypes About People Who Live There

In a wicked episode of one of his insightful video essays, host Jack Nugent of the series Now You See It talks about specific Boston stereotypes that have been perpetuated by movies such as Good Will Hunting, The Departed and Manchester by the Sea to elaborate his point. Each of these films demarcate lines around class (Southie vs. Cambridge), religion (Protestant vs. Catholic) and education (Harvard vs. everything else) and ultimately show from where these stereotypes came.

Boston movies reinforce stereotypes about the city. But where did those stereotypes come from, and how are they prevalent in almost every Boston movie? Let’s take a look at movies that take place in Boston and see what they have in common.