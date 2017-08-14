An Amazing Demonstration of the Boston Dynamics SpotMini, A Doglike Robot For Home Use

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While speaking at a TED event, Marc Raibert, founder and CEO of the groundbreaking robotics company Boston Dynamics introduced the audience to an amazing four-legged robot that fetches like a dog, climbs walls, opens doors and more. Named the SpotMini, this adorable creation is a smaller version of the original Spot robot, but specifically being developed for home use.

Join Raibert for a live demo of SpotMini, a nimble robot that maps the space around it, handles objects, climbs stairs — and could soon be helping you out around the house.