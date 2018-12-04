Stylish Sunglasses Embedded With Tiny Bose Speakers

Bose Frames is a fantastically futuristic line of sunglasses embedded with miniature Bose speakers in each arm that can play music and take calls. The glasses come in two classic styles – Alto and Rondo – and offer a personal immersive audio experience. Additionally, the glasses come pre-enable with AR capabilities that can be unlocked when the software updates.

To everyone else they’re just sunglasses. But you know the secret: miniaturized Bose electronics hidden in the temples. It’s a state-of-the-art personal listening experience embedded in a classic design. …Bose Frames are your portal to Bose AR, the world’s first audio-only augmented reality platform, where applications will utilize contextual audio to deliver first-of-a-kind experiences. Every pair of Bose Frames is already Bose AR enabled. And it’ll be unlocked via a free software update.

Both styles are currently available for pre-order and will be available to purchase in U.S. stores in January 2019. Additionally, the company is offering a 30-day trial period.

The most important part of Bose Frames is how you feel when you wear them. Visit a store to try them on and experience their revolutionary audio first-hand. You can even take them home. Pick a pair online or in store and wear them for 30 days in the wild. If you decide they’re not for you, just send them back. Bose Frames will be available in stores in January, 2019.