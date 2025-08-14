How Boring Protagonists Amplify What’s Going on Around Them

Video essayist USELESS REVIEWS explains how boring protagonists are essential because they amplify the scenes going around them. A good example is Jim Halpert from The Office. While Jim was a part of an ensemble, it was his facial reactions that truly drove home what was really going on.

Not every hero is meant to steal the spotlight — and that’s exactly the point. This video dives into why so many “boring” protagonists are secretly the backbone of great storytelling. …Sometimes the best way to make a movie unforgettable… is to make its hero forgettable.