The Boring Company, A Continual Track Tunnel Roadway System Conceived by Elon Musk

In December 2016, wunderkind Elon Musk mused aloud to his millions of Twitter followers that he wanted to bore a tunnel to escape the frustratingly slow traffic that was keeping him from other, much more important things. In that very moment, he conceived “The Boring Company“. After just a few months, Musk revealed his high-concept model that incorporates street-level car platforms that lower into the ground and run continually along a single track, thereby alleviating the issue of traffic.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

It shall be called "The Boring Company" — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Boring, it's what we do — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

I am actually going to do this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Musk took to the stage to speak with TED founder Chris Anderson about this incredible endeavor.

My interview on Friday with @elonmusk at #TED2017 just went live. His vision for an exciting future inspires… https://t.co/oZDdFs3slY pic.twitter.com/7EvCFpIXqq — Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) May 1, 2017