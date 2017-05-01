Laughing Squid

The Boring Company, A Continual Track Tunnel Roadway System Conceived by Elon Musk

the boring company

In December 2016, wunderkind Elon Musk mused aloud to his millions of Twitter followers that he wanted to bore a tunnel to escape the frustratingly slow traffic that was keeping him from other, much more important things. In that very moment, he conceived “The Boring Company“. After just a few months, Musk revealed his high-concept model that incorporates street-level car platforms that lower into the ground and run continually along a single track, thereby alleviating the issue of traffic.

the boring company roadway

the boring company tunnel

Musk took to the stage to speak with TED founder Chris Anderson about this incredible endeavor.

