Canadian Cat Repeatedly Crosses Back and Forth Across the Border Into the United States

A fluffy Canadian cat named Louis Vuitton who lives in Surrey, BC in a house that is situated across the street from the United States, repeatedly crosses back and forth between the two countries. His human Deb Tate told CTV that Louis has no regard for rules

It’s a bit mind-blowing. He kind of flaunts his recklessness for the law. Now, Mr. Vuitton is particularly good at catching all sorts and he has been known to smuggle the goods across the border and leave them on the doorstep

No one is really sure if Louis is breaking international laws or if he will require a “pawsport” to cross the border in the future, however, this determined cat doesn’t seem to care.

We’re not sure whether US agents have caught up with him for questioning. We do know he had no interest in a TV interview.. He ddoesn’t have a passport and doesn’t go through customs.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk